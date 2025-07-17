Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit rises 28.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.90% to Rs 314.47 croreNet profit of Le Travenues Technology rose 28.47% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 72.90% to Rs 314.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales314.47181.88 73 OPM %7.378.13 -PBDT29.5016.61 78 PBT26.3314.26 85 NP19.0914.86 28
