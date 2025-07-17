Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 53.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 53.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 39.11% to Rs 27.22 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 53.77% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.11% to Rs 27.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.2244.70 -39 OPM %5.5812.26 -PBDT3.296.21 -47 PBT2.175.34 -59 NP1.904.11 -54

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

