Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, S.M. Gold Ltd, Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd and Cinevista Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2026.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 62.58 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1749 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 48.94. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10030 shares in the past one month.

S.M. Gold Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 17.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31950 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd exploded 16.67% to Rs 64.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 324 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd added 14.63% to Rs 17.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11841 shares in the past one month.

