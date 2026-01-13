Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru rallies after collections climb 17% YoY in Q3

Kalpataru rallies after collections climb 17% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Kalpataru surged 6.30% to Rs 362.70 after the company's collections jumped 17% to Rs 1,101 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 943 crore in Q3 FY25.

Pre-sales declined 14% YoY to Rs 870 crore during the quarter.

On a nine month basis, the companys pre-sales jumped 23% to Rs 3,447 crore while collections climbed 30% to Rs 3,409 crore in 9M FY26 over 9M FY25.

Kalpataru is a real estate developer specialising in luxury, premium, and mid-income residential, commercial, and retail developments. The company manages all aspects of real estate development, from land acquisition and design to construction and sales.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 81.9% to Rs 5.44 crore despite of 56.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 793.77 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Jan 13 2026

