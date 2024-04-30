Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 8.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.32% to Rs 27.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 18.76% to Rs 7.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.68% to Rs 70.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 8.86% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.32% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.