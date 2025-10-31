Friday, October 31, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navin Fluorine International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

TD Power Systems Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2025.

TD Power Systems Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2025.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd soared 15.31% to Rs 5737.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3036 shares in the past one month.

 

TD Power Systems Ltd surged 8.28% to Rs 742.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73782 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 8.19% to Rs 105.87. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd jumped 6.82% to Rs 944.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India rose 5.73% to Rs 150.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

