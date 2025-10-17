Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Q2 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 1,401 cr

LTIMindtree Q2 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 1,401 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

LTIMindtree reported a 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.1 crore on 5.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 11.99% while revenue from operations increased 10.19% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,879.2 core in Q2 FY26, up 8.86% QoQ and 11.40% YoY.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,648.1 crore in Q2 FY26, up 13% YoY and 17.2% QoQ. EBIT margin rose to 15.9% in Q2 FY26, compared with 15.5% in Q2 FY25.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,180.1 million in Q2 FY26, up 2.3% QoQ and up 4.8% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 2.4% QoQ and 4.4% YoY.

 

Order inflow jumped 22.30% to $1.59 billion in Q2 FY26, compared with $1.30 billion in Q2 FY25.

Also Read

protein powder and supplement contamination

High levels of lead found in protein powders and shakes, new report warns

cryptocurrencie

Crypto wobbles as market fatigue, global risks linger; analysts weigh in

Airtel, Perplexity

Airtel, Titan rally up to 3%, near record highs. Is it good time to buy?

IPO

Last day! Midwest IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, review

bull market, stock market

Stock market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; IT, Media drag; SMIDs in red; Wipro down 5%, Infy 2%

The company said that it added 23 new clients during the quarter ended 30th September 2025. The total client base currently stands at 749 active clients in Q2 FY26.

As of 30 September 2025, LTIMindtree employed 86,447 professionals, having added 2,558 employees in Q2. The trailing 12-month attrition rate stood at 14.2%, while utilization excluding trainees was 88.1%.

Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, said, Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business. We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan. We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organization, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share, with the record date fixed on Friday, 24 October 2025.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree is a Larsen & Toubro Group company.

The counter shed 0.18% to Rs 5,610 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon