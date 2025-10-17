Friday, October 17, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

NHPC commissions balance 85.72 MW capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
NHPC announced that consequent upon Receipt of Certificate of Successful Trial Run Completion of 5th and Final Phase of Part Capacity of 85.72 MW of NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project/ Plant, Bikaner, Rajasthan on 10 October 2025 and Approval of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) on 16 October 2025, NHPC has declared the Commercial Operation (COD) of the full capacity of 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project/ Plant, NHPC, Bikaner, Rajasthan with effect from 16 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Arisinfra Solutions announces successful completion of Transcon Developers' flagship commercial project in Mumbai

Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Acutaas Chemicals hits record high after reporting strong Q2 numbers

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar meet to strategize Bihar poll campaign

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades above 25,650; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon