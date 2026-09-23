LTM launches BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models

To enable enterprise transform their unique knowledge into AI capabilities

LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today launched BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models, enabling organizations to transform proprietary knowledge into AI capabilities that understand their business context and operate within their governance boundaries.

BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models enable enterprises to overcome critical AI adoption challenges by lowering infrastructure costs, simplifying governance, and reducing reliance on generic AI models. It helps organizations build AI that understands their business, language, workflows, policies, and domain expertise as a native capability. Enterprises retain ownership of their models and intellectual property while benefiting from more predictable AI economics and reduced dependence on token-heavy architectures.

"As AI becomes more accessible, competitive advantage will increasingly come from the knowledge, expertise, and decision frameworks that organizations embed into their AI systems. BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models helps enterprises transform their unique knowledge into proprietary AI capabilities that deliver greater accuracy, stronger governance, and lasting business value," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.