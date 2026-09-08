LTM Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 4447.9, down 0% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 14.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4447.9, down 0% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23655.6. The Sensex is at 75642.46, down 0.64%.LTM Ltd has eased around 7.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29995.2, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4432, up 0.37% on the day. LTM Ltd tumbled 14.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 14.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News