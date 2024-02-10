Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 631.72 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries declined 13.41% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 631.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 579.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.631.72579.429.229.6058.6560.3535.1240.5225.5829.54