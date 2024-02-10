Sensex (    %)
                        
Lumax Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 631.72 crore
Net profit of Lumax Industries declined 13.41% to Rs 25.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 29.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 631.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 579.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales631.72579.42 9 OPM %9.229.60 -PBDT58.6560.35 -3 PBT35.1240.52 -13 NP25.5829.54 -13
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

