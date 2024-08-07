Lupin consolidated net profit rises 77.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 5514.34 croreNet profit of Lupin rose 77.18% to Rs 801.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 452.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 5514.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4742.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5514.344742.12 16 OPM %22.5018.06 -PBDT1240.74793.45 56 PBT993.03558.79 78 NP801.31452.26 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content