Lupin consolidated net profit rises 77.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Lupin rose 77.18% to Rs 801.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 452.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 5514.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4742.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5514.344742.1222.5018.061240.74793.45993.03558.79801.31452.26