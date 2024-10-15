Lupin launches first generic of Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension in the US

Lupin announced the launch of the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1% in the United States. Being the first generic to be approved and launched, the company is entitled to 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity.
Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1% is a generic equivalent of Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension, 1% of AbbVie, Inc. and is indicated for the treatment of steroid responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe. Pred Forte had estimated annual sales of USD 198 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT August 2024).
