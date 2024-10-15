TD Power jumps after bagging overseas orders worth Rs 142 cr

TD Power Systems rallied 4.72% to Rs 404 after the company received two large orders from two major international gas engine original equipment manufacturers, with a combined value of Rs 142 crore for the supply of gas engine generators.The said orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the companys business with end use for application in grid stabilization units, base load power and data centres.
All the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered next year. The company expects further orders in this segment over the next few quarters.
TD Power Systems is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.6% to Rs 35.35 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 26.65 crore in Q2 FY23. Revenue increased 24.3% YoY to Rs 273.78 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024.
