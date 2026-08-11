Lupin Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2268.1, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 22.17% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2268.1, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24450. The Sensex is at 78139.58, down 0.51%.Lupin Ltd has lost around 9.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26479.55, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2273, down 0.21% on the day. Lupin Ltd jumped 16.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 22.17% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 15.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News