M & B Engineering gains on bagging domestic order

M & B Engineering gained 2.13% to Rs 352.15 after the company announced that it, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, has secured a domestic order worth Rs 63.50 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order involves the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building and structural steel. The project is to be executed over a period of 8.5 months. Of the total order value, Rs 12.34 crore relates to erection work to be carried out by its subsidiary, Phenix Building Solutions.

M&B Engineering said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity, but the name of the customer could not be disclosed due to confidentiality obligations.

M&B Engineering is a design-focused engineering solutions provider in India. It provides turnkey solutions, covering project design, engineering, manufacturing and erection, tailored to meet specific requirements across the industrial and infrastructure sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7% to Rs 22.20 crore on a 48.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 306.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

