GTPL Hathway jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 8% YoY to Rs 11-cr

GTPL Hathway rallied 9.27% to Rs 105.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 5.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 932.62 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 14.7% Yo Y to Rs 15.24 crore in Q3 December 2025

During the quarter, revenue from digital cable TV fell 1.79% YoY to Rs 297 crore while revenue from broadband jumped 3.62% YoY to Rs 143.3 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 118.9 crore in Q3 December 2025, registering the growth of 4.48% compared with Rs 113.8 crore in Q3 December 2024. EBITDA margin remained steady at 13% in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 465 per month per subscriber in Q3 December 2025.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja managing director, GTPL Hathway, said, I am pleased to share that we have broadly sustained our active subscriber base across both Cable TV and Broadband businesses, underscoring the resilience of our operating model and the continued trust of our customers in a highly competitive environment.

Our strategic focus remains firmly on enhancing customer experience and deepening engagement. We are progressively evolving beyond traditional Cable TV and Broadband by integrating value-added services such as OTT, Gaming and TV Everywhere, either as standalone offerings or in bundled formats, to address the rapidly changing content consumption preferences of our customers.\

Launch of GTPL Infinity, HITS Platform, represents a significant milestone in this journey. Backed by one of the worlds largest C-Band teleports in Ahmedabad, the platform enables seamless nationwide delivery of nearly 800 channels with high reliability. It empowers our partners to go live within 24 hours, optimise costs and unlock incremental growth opportunities.

GTPL Hathway is Indias largest MSO providing digital cable TV services and is one of the largest private wireline broadband service providers in India. The company is the largest digital cable TV and wireline broadband service provider in Gujarat and is a leading digital cable TV service provider in West Bengal.

