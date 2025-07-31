Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 2.90 times

M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 2.90 times

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.83 crore shares as against 97.98 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of M&B Engineering received bids for 2,83,79,046 shares as against 97,98,309 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (31 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.90 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2025 and it will close on 1 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 366 and 385 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer consists of the fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 275 crore and the offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 375 crore. The entire portion of the offer for sale is made by members of the promoters/promoter group.

 

The company proposes to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure of Rs 130.58 crore for equipment, building works, solar rooftop installation, and vehicles at its manufacturing units. It also plans to invest Rs 5.20 crore in IT upgrades, repay Rs 58.75 crore of term loans, and allocate the balance towards general corporate purposes.

M&B Engineering is a leading provider of pre-engineered building (PEB) and self-supported steel roofing solutions, serving industrial and infrastructure clients across India and 22 global markets. The company operates two divisionsPhenix, which handles turnkey PEB projects, and Proflex, focused on steel roofing systems using mobile manufacturing units. With integrated facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, M&B ranks as the fourth-largest PEB player among organized peers in India.

Also Read

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant undecided on salary hikes, plans rollout for most by year-end

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice President election

internship, engineering

PMIS needs independent review, relaxed norms for inclusion: Parl panel

economic growth

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loans at 7.35%: See how much you will have to pay across lenders

As of March 31, 2025, it had an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA for PEBs and 18 lakh sq. m. per annum for roofing. The firm has executed over 9,500 projects and maintains in-house design teams across Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. In FY25, exports accounted for 6.5% of revenue. The company plans a Rs 130.58 crore capex over FY2528 to expand production capacities and strengthen operations.

Ahead of the IPO, M&B Engineering on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, raised Rs 291.60 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 75.74 lakh shares at Rs 385 each to 24 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 343.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,420.15 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 5.03 times

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 5.03 times

Vedanta slides after Q1 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 4,457 cr

Vedanta slides after Q1 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 4,457 cr

Indices snap 2-day winning streak on US tariff shock and F&O expiry volatility

Indices snap 2-day winning streak on US tariff shock and F&O expiry volatility

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 10.34 times

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO subscribed 10.34 times

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.44%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon