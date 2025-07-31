Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PMIS needs independent review, relaxed norms for inclusion: Parl panel

PMIS needs independent review, relaxed norms for inclusion: Parl panel

The panel also sought fast-track IBC tribunals, SME engagement in internships, and robust job-tracking under the PMIS to improve impact and budget efficiency



Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) must undergo periodic independent evaluations to improve transparency and should ease eligibility norms for marginalised and economically weaker candidates, the Standing Committee on Finance has recommended.
 
In its report submitted to Parliament on Thursday, the committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab, said challenges relating to inclusivity, monitoring, stakeholder participation, and post-internship outcomes continue to impact the scheme's budget efficiency.
 
The scheme was allocated Rs 2,000 crore in the Budget Estimates for FY25, but the Revised Estimates reduced this to Rs 380 crore. “These funds suffice for the pilot phase, but dynamic reassessment of financial needs is crucial for scaling up,” the panel noted.
   
The committee raised concerns over the blanket exclusion of candidates from families of regular government employees, calling the provision unwarranted. Many such families, it noted, may still require support under the scheme. 

It also emphasised that lack of support for living expenses could prevent candidates from remote or underserved regions from participating, thereby weakening the programme's inclusivity and limiting the diversity of talent.
 
Further, the panel urged the government to build a robust system to monitor and track the internship-to-employment conversion rate, calling it a key success metric for the scheme.
 
To broaden the scheme’s reach, the panel recommended stronger engagement with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), startups, and regional stakeholders to ensure inclusive sectoral and geographic representation across the internship programme.
 
The committee also addressed delays under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), recommending the creation of fast-track tribunals with strict timelines for high-priority cases.
 
To enhance efficiency, it also proposed exploring a public-private partnership (PPP) model to streamline judicial processes—citing the success of privatised Seva Kendras—and called for improved infrastructure for the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
 
In its response, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs told the committee that changes to the IBC and reforms to strengthen both tribunal and appellate mechanisms would be initiated. “Additional tribunals will be established,” it said.
 
The panel urged the government to “provide clearer guidelines on the treatment of government dues, especially taxes and penalties, ensuring equitable and transparent resolution of government claims.”
 
The committee also recommended mandating a 14-day processing period for insolvency applications and raising competency standards for resolution professionals through rigorous certification, specialised training, and independent performance reviews.
 
“By addressing delays, competency gaps, and broadening stakeholder engagement, along with leveraging technology and domain expertise, the IBC can further enhance its impact on India’s economy, ensuring faster resolutions and boosting investor confidence,” the panel concluded.
 
Taking note of the discontinuation of disinvestment targets, the Standing Committee on Finance, in its report submitted to the Parliament on Thursday, pressed upon the government to keep in mind the importance of strategic disinvestment in reducing the fiscal burden and promoting efficiency.
 
The government told the committee that a calibrated disinvestment strategy is an integral part of the value creation process, keeping the interests of minority shareholders in mind. 
 
The standing committee in its report on the Department of Economic Affairs, stressed on the need for realistic preparation of estimates and efficient utilisation of allocated funds.
 
“The Department of Economic Affairs, being the nodal Department in formulation of the Budget, is expected to observe the requisite financial norms and maintain fiscal prudence while making budgetary allocations,” the panel said.  
 
Noting that budget estimates for interest payments on both gross and net basis have shown an increase over the years, the committee said, “Given that the interest payment estimates are closely linked to market conditions; building budget buffer would allow the Government to respond swiftly and flexibly during any adversities that may arise due to global macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.”
 
The panel has asked the government to explore all possible ways and means in collaboration with State Governments to achieve more consistent inflation control across the country.
 
The committee in its report also appreciated the increased allocation for capital expenditure, which it said would enhance India’s global competitiveness and fast-track sustainable economic development. 

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

