Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restile Ceramics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 535.48% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net profit of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 535.48% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.970.31 535 OPM %29.95-51.61 -PBDT0.59-0.16 LP PBT0.49-0.26 LP NP0.49-0.26 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

