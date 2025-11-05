Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 25.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 25.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 296.00 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 25.60% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 296.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales296.00270.40 9 OPM %17.8015.64 -PBDT55.1045.20 22 PBT43.4033.70 29 NP31.4025.00 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IVP standalone net profit rises 85.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Star standalone net profit declines 17.42% in the September 2025 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.75% in the September 2025 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

