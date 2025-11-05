Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 25.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.47% to Rs 296.00 croreNet profit of Kennametal India rose 25.60% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 296.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales296.00270.40 9 OPM %17.8015.64 -PBDT55.1045.20 22 PBT43.4033.70 29 NP31.4025.00 26
