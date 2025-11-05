IVP standalone net profit rises 85.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.44% to Rs 146.95 croreNet profit of IVP rose 85.19% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.44% to Rs 146.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 122.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales146.95122.01 20 OPM %5.514.53 -PBDT6.804.50 51 PBT5.303.09 72 NP4.002.16 85
