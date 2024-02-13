M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit declines 88.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 37.54% to Rs 15.67 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 88.14% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales15.6725.09 -38 OPM %-10.780.76 -PBDT0.090.75 -88 PBT0.090.75 -88 NP0.070.59 -88
