M Lakhamsi Industries standalone net profit declines 88.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries declined 88.14% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 37.54% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.15.6725.09-10.780.760.090.750.090.750.070.59