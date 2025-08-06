Machhar Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 3.51 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.514.69 -25 OPM %6.276.61 -PBDT0.220.29 -24 PBT0.120.17 -29 NP0.110.14 -21
