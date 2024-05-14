Machino Plastics lays foundation stone for new plant at Kharkhoda, Haryana

Plant will be located at Killa No.57/13, Sahoti- Prahaladpur Road, TehsilKharkhoda, District-Sonipat, Haryana. This new plant will provide capacity enhancement and logistics requirements of Maruti Suzuki's new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, which is expected to be commissioned by 2025-26.

The facility will be set up in phases, consistent with MSIL volume forecast of 1 million vehicles at Kharkhoda.

Machino Plastics incorporated on 2 April 1986 as joint-venture Company of Maruti Suzuki India and Suzuki Motor Corporation-Japan is a state of the art manufacturer of automotive components catering to Indian and cross-border industrial consumers laid the foundation stone for its new plant in Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Haryana yesterday.