Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 May 2024.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd witnessed volume of 4.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 47.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8945 shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.1,135.30. Volumes stood at 55687 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd saw volume of 23240 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8760 shares. The stock increased 4.38% to Rs.2,001.20. Volumes stood at 14341 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56135 shares. The stock rose 2.52% to Rs.2,119.95. Volumes stood at 41376 shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd witnessed volume of 2253 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1139 shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.8,049.00. Volumes stood at 632 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83604 shares. The stock increased 6.65% to Rs.289.45. Volumes stood at 43188 shares in the last session.

