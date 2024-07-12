Business Standard
Pitti Engineering completes QIP

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Raises Rs.359.99 crore
Pitti Engineering, leading Engineering Company in the country, has successfully raised Rs. 35,999.99 lakhs through the qualified institutions placement (QIP). The proceeds of the QIP would be used for repaying and/or prepaying certain borrowings availed by the Company and for other general corporate purposes. The issue was opened on 8th July 2024 and closed on 11th July 2024 after its Fund Raising Committee approved the allotment of 34,14,749 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs.1054.25 per equity share.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

