HDFC Bank to SBI: Here are best home loan offers in India this January 2025

In the bustling city of Mumbai live a young couple, Arjun and Meera, determined to buy their first home. However, the most daunting task ahead of them was securing a home loan with the best possible interest rates. As of January 2, 2025, prospective homebuyers in India can benefit from competitive home loan rates offered by various lenders.
Top Lenders and Rates:
- HDFC Bank: 10.85% - 24.00%
- State Bank of India: 11.45% - 14.85% (No processing fee)
- ICICI Bank: 10.85% - 16.25%
- Tata Capital: Starting from 11.99%
- HSBC Bank: 10.15% - 16.00%
- Bajaj Finserv: 10.00% - 31.00%
EMI Highlights for Rs 5 lakh (5-year tenure):
- HDFC Bank: Rs 10,834 - Rs 14,384
- State Bank of India: Rs 10,984 - Rs 11,856
- HSBC Bank: Rs 10,660 - Rs 12,159
-
Processing Fees:
Ranging from NIL at SBI to up to Rs 6,500 at HDFC Bank and various rates at others.
As per data shared by Paisabazaar, HDFC Bank stood out with a competitive rate of 10.85% to 24.00%.
Tata Capital has rates starting at 11.99%, and State Bank of India offers a range from 11.45% to 14.85% with no processing fee.
Making Calculations
With HDFC Bank, EMI for a Rs 5 lakh loan would range between Rs 10,834 and Rs 14,384, while for Rs 1 lakh, it would be between Rs 2,167 and Rs 2,877. State Bank of India was appealing with an EMI of Rs 10,984 for Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2,197 for Rs 1 lakh, coupled with the advantage of no processing fee.
Home Loan Rates and Charges in India
HDFC Bank
Interest Rate: 10.85% - 24.00%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,834 - ₹14,384
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,167 - ₹2,877
Processing Fee: Up to ₹6,500
Tata Capital
Interest Rate: 11.99% onwards
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,120 onwards
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,224 onwards
Processing Fee: Up to 5.5%
State Bank of India
Interest Rate: 11.45% - 14.85%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,984 - ₹11,856
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,197 - ₹2,371
Processing Fee: NIL
ICICI Bank
Interest Rate: 10.85% - 16.25%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,834 - ₹12,226
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,167 - ₹2,445
Processing Fee: Up to 2%
Bank of Baroda
Interest Rate: 11.05% - 18.75%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,884 - ₹12,902
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,177 - ₹2,580
Processing Fee: Up to 2% (Max ₹10,000)
Axis Bank
Interest Rate: 11.00% onwards
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,871 onwards
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,174 onwards
Processing Fee: Up to 2%
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Interest Rate: 10.99% - 16.00%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,869 - ₹12,159
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,174 - ₹2,432
Processing Fee: Up to 5%
Bank of India
Interest Rate: 10.85% - 16.10%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,834 - ₹12,186
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,167 - ₹2,437
Processing Fee: Up to 1% (Min ₹250, Max ₹10,000)
Canara Bank
Interest Rate: 10.95% - 16.40%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,859 - ₹12,266
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,172 - ₹2,453
Processing Fee: 0.50% (Max ₹5,000)
Punjab National Bank
Interest Rate: 11.40% - 17.95%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,971 - ₹12,683
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,194 - ₹2,537
Processing Fee: Up to 1%
HSBC Bank
Interest Rate: 10.15% - 16.00%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,660 - ₹12,159
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,132 - ₹2,432
Processing Fee: Up to 2%
Federal Bank
Interest Rate: 11.49% - 14.49%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,994 - ₹11,762
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,199 - ₹2,352
Processing Fee: Up to 3%
Union Bank of India
Interest Rate: 11.35% - 15.45%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,959 - ₹12,013
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,192 - ₹2,403
Processing Fee: Up to 1% (Max ₹7,500)
Bajaj Finserv
Interest Rate: 10.00% - 31.00%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,624 - ₹16,485
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,125 - ₹3,297
Processing Fee: Up to 3.93%
Punjab & Sind Bank
Interest Rate: 11.25% - 14.00%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,934 - ₹11,634
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,187 - ₹2,327
Processing Fee: 0.50% - 1%
South Indian Bank
Interest Rate: 12.85% - 20.60%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,338 - ₹13,414
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,268 - ₹2,683
Processing Fee: Up to 2%
UCO Bank
Interest Rate: 12.45% - 12.85%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,236 - ₹11,338
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,247 - ₹2,268
Processing Fee: Up to 1% (Min ₹750)
IDFC First Bank
Interest Rate: 10.99% onwards
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,869 onwards
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,174 onwards
Processing Fee: Up to 2%
Bank of Maharashtra
Interest Rate: 10.00% - 12.80%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,624 - ₹11,325
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,125 - ₹2,265
Processing Fee: 1% (₹1,000 - ₹10,000)
Karnataka Bank
Interest Rate: 13.68%
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹11,551
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,310
Processing Fee: Up to 2% (Min ₹2,500 & Max ₹8,500)
IndusInd Bank
Interest Rate: 10.49% onwards
EMI for ₹5 lakh (5 years): ₹10,744 onwards
EMI for ₹1 lakh (5 years): ₹2,149 onwards
Processing Fee: Up to 3.5%
Rates and charges as of 2nd January 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com