Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 42.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 156.35 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 42.63% to Rs 22.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 156.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.12% to Rs 102.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.57% to Rs 597.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 560.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.35137.21 14 597.24560.43 7 OPM %28.9039.25 -34.4132.79 - PBDT41.0662.59 -34 185.17180.06 3 PBT30.4551.71 -41 142.72140.55 2 NP22.3338.92 -43 102.69102.81 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content