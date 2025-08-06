Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.22% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.530.46 15 OPM %16.9817.39 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.080.08 0 NP0.080.06 33
