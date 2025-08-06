Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Checkpoint Trends standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Checkpoint Trends standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 11610.00% to Rs 11.71 crore

Net profit of Checkpoint Trends rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11610.00% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.710.10 11610 OPM %0.7720.00 -PBDT0.090.02 350 PBT0.090.02 350 NP0.090.02 350

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tacent Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tacent Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2025 quarter

M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the June 2025 quarter

M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 31.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesNSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon