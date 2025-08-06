Checkpoint Trends standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11610.00% to Rs 11.71 croreNet profit of Checkpoint Trends rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11610.00% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.710.10 11610 OPM %0.7720.00 -PBDT0.090.02 350 PBT0.090.02 350 NP0.090.02 350
