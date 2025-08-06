Rajnish Retail standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.04% to Rs 21.75 croreNet profit of Rajnish Retail declined 80.77% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.04% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.7513.34 63 OPM %-0.414.95 -PBDT0.130.69 -81 PBT0.130.69 -81 NP0.100.52 -81
