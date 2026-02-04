NTPC Ltd rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 365.25, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.28% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 365.25, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. NTPC Ltd has gained around 4.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.28 lakh shares in last one month.

NTPC Ltd is up 14.28% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 8.81% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.15, up 1.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 17.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

