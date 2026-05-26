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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 2.88%

Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 2.88%

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1105.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.14% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1105.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 3.14% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40578.8, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:21 PM IST

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