Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 228.73 croreNet profit of Maheshwari Logistics rose 1.01% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 228.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 239.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.73239.53 -5 OPM %6.946.00 -PBDT9.638.66 11 PBT5.725.87 -3 NP3.993.95 1
