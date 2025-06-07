Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra EPC wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project.

The project is expected to be completed in five months. The order is valued at approximately Rs 4.32 crore.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity to which the order has been awarded.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.25 crore for Q4 FY25, which is 319.5% higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 1.49 crore recroded in the same period last year. Net sales increased by 34.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 95.89 crore during the period under review.

 

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 0.18% to close at Rs 140.35 on Friday, 6 June 2025.

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

