Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.42% to Rs 634.82 crore
Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 634.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 602.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales634.82602.17 5 OPM %16.5615.07 -PBDT91.8473.66 25 PBT6.301.33 374 NP11.65-11.90 LP
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

