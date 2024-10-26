Revathi Equipment India standalone net profit declines 31.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.07% to Rs 19.71 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 31.65% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.07% to Rs 19.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.7129.45 -33 OPM %8.2711.99 -PBDT3.205.89 -46 PBT2.785.60 -50 NP2.703.95 -32
