Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics to invest Rs 35 cr in MLL Express Services

Mahindra Logistics to invest Rs 35 cr in MLL Express Services

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Mahindra Logistics has approved investment in the equity shares of MLL Express Services (MESPL), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 35 crore by way of subscription to rights issue by MESPL of up to 3,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, at par. The full amount of the issue price will be payable on application in cash.

The said investment will not cause any change in the shareholding of the Company in MESPL. MESPL will continue to be a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Walchandnagar Inds hits the roof after inking pact to acquire 60% stake in Aicitta

Walchandnagar Inds hits the roof after inking pact to acquire 60% stake in Aicitta

L&T's Building & Factories division bags 'significant' order for construction of residential towers

L&T's Building & Factories division bags 'significant' order for construction of residential towers

Sensex jumps 613 pts; Nifty above 22,250; metal shares shine

Sensex jumps 613 pts; Nifty above 22,250; metal shares shine

Market Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions and Global Losses

Market Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions and Global Losses

India's circular economy could generate a market value of over $2 trillion and create close to 10 million jobs: Bhupender Yadav

India's circular economy could generate a market value of over $2 trillion and create close to 10 million jobs: Bhupender Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Balaji Phosphates IPO AllotmentWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon