Jasch Gauging Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 12.65 crore

Net profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies reported to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.