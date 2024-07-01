Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra June sales volumes jump 11%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2024 stood at 69,397 vehicles, a growth of 11%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 40,022 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 23% and overall, 40,644 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,594.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., We sold a total of 40,022 SUVs in June, a growth of 23% and 69,397 total vehicles, a 11% growth over last year. June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

