Waaree Energies bags 105 MW solar module order from domestic renewable energy player

Waaree Energies said that it has received a one-time order from a renowned domestic customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India for the supply of 105 MW solar modules in FY26.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled for execution within the current financial year.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

Waaree Energies reported a 132.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 842.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 361.65 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 69.69% YoY to Rs 6,065.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of Waaree Energies fell 2.71% to Rs 2,541.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News