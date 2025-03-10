Monday, March 10, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 2.2%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slips 2.2%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 10.92% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 2.2% today to trade at Rs 2668.2. The BSE Auto index is down 0.37% to quote at 46919.49. The index is down 10.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Auto Ltd decreased 0.99% and Exide Industries Ltd lost 0.86% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 3.03 % over last one year compared to the 0.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 16.56% over last one month compared to 10.92% fall in BSE Auto index and 4.52% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8737 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 97771 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1790 on 15 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Power Company Ltd Spurts 1.95%, BSE Power index Gains 1.08%

Tata Power Company Ltd Spurts 1.95%, BSE Power index Gains 1.08%

Barometers edge higher; breadth negative

Barometers edge higher; breadth negative

Glenmark launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

Glenmark launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

India's forex reserves down by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion

India's forex reserves down by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyRohit Sharma on Retirement Ind vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon