Glenmark launches Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC)

Image

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful (OTC); compare to the active ingredient in MiraLAX2 Powder for Solution, 17 grams of Bayer HealthCare LLC.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending 22 February 2025, the MiraLAX Powder for Solution, 17 grams (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $555.7 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of Polyethylene Glycol 3350, Powder for Solution, 17 grams/capful, addressing the growing demand for a new supplier in this category. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality over-the-counter solutions for our customers.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

India's forex reserves down by $1.78 billion to $638.698 billion

Gift Nifty futures point lower amid Asian market slide

IRM Energy commissions 100th CNG station

Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, JSW Steel. Shilpa Medicare, Alembic Pharma, HFCL

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather Champions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyRohit Sharma on Retirement Ind vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
