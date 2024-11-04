Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2852.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.66% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.42% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2852.55, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.8% on the day, quoting at 23867.45. The Sensex is at 78411.79, down 1.65%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 6.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23805.6, down 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2869.4, up 1.36% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 91.66% in last one year as compared to a 22.95% gain in NIFTY and a 44.42% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led coalition's exit certain in Jharkhand election, says PM Modi

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 family of chips

Apple to update MacBook Pro with OLED display, 2nm M6 chips in 2026: Report

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Exide Industries share price drop 4% after net profit slips 14% YoY in Q2

Ashok Leyland shares drop over 3% as October sales disappoint; details here

Ashok Leyland shares drop over 3% as October sales disappoint; details here

Opposition

Opposition MPs may exit Waqf panel, protest against 'unilateral' actions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon