Rajasthan approves new affordable housing schemes across districts

Rajasthan approves new affordable housing schemes across districts

An RHB official said these schemes will be launched in various districts, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Kota and Hanumangarh

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Along with this, housing schemes will also be launched in Atru, Gajanpura, Nainwa, Lakheri and Dholpur.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB), under the Urban Development and Housing (UDH) department, plans to launch new schemes in a bid to provide affordable housing for different income groups in the state. 
 
An RHB official said these schemes will be launched in various districts, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Kota and Hanumangarh, as part of the state’s 2025-26 Budget announcement. 
 
“Both flats and independent housing options will be available under these schemes, which will provide affordable, safe and quality housing to the families of EWS (economically weaker section), LIG (lower income group), middle income groups, and high income groups (HIG),” the official said. 
 
 
Along with this, housing schemes will also be launched in Atru, Gajanpura, Nainwa, Lakheri and Dholpur. RHB is also preparing to bring a new scheme soon in Jaisalmer and Shahjahanpur (near Neemrana district).

As part of the Pratap Nagar Yojana, the RHB is constructing 84 3-BHK and 4-BHK flats in Jaipur, the official said, adding that the application process for these will begin soon. 
 
The construction of these flats was decided in the 173rd meeting of the Project Committee held recently in Jaipur, under the chairmanship of Vaibhav Galriya, principal secretary, UDH. 
 
Galriya added that 84 flats in Greenwood Iconic Tower in Sector 28 of Pratap Nagar Yojana have been approved with partial amendment for HIG, as has a scheme of EWS and LIG flats in Paanerio Ki Madadi under the Udaipur Awasiya Yojana. 
 
Rajasthan Housing Commissioner Dr Rashmi Sharma said the RHB is “committed to realising the dream of housing for the common man”. She also instructed engineers and officers to complete all the works related to these new schemes on priority, while not compromising on the quality of construction work.
 

Topics : housing housing sector rajasthan Affordable housing

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

