Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 48.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.43% to Rs 149.42 croreNet profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 48.54% to Rs 34.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.43% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 61.72% to Rs 111.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.06% to Rs 528.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales149.42102.04 46 528.10356.68 48 OPM %81.3782.31 -80.2879.31 - PBDT48.4132.77 48 157.2898.27 60 PBT46.4231.17 49 150.0192.70 62 NP34.6723.34 49 111.9469.22 62
