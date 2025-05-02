Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 232.18 croreNet profit of Latent View Analytics rose 18.21% to Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 232.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.80% to Rs 174.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.33% to Rs 847.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 640.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales232.18171.64 35 847.84640.68 32 OPM %23.6523.54 -23.0821.23 - PBDT71.3355.48 29 258.05206.69 25 PBT62.2653.03 17 228.74197.03 16 NP53.4845.24 18 174.18158.64 10
