Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 139.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 139.00% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 183.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.183.62181.1917.097.8835.6317.9725.8810.7819.988.36

