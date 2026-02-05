Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 139.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 183.62 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 139.00% to Rs 19.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 183.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 181.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales183.62181.19 1 OPM %17.097.88 -PBDT35.6317.97 98 PBT25.8810.78 140 NP19.988.36 139
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:06 PM IST