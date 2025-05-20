Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Astra Microwave Products approves allotment of warrants aggregating Rs 173.99 cr

Board of Astra Microwave Products approves allotment of warrants aggregating Rs 173.99 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Astra Microwave Products at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the allotment of up to 20,13,885 convertible warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 2 within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable laws (Warrants) at a price of Rs. 864 aggregating up to Rs.173.99 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

Doms Inds Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Doms Inds Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 48 cr

HT Media hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

HT Media hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Hindalco Industries to acquire MIL Mines and Mineral Resources

Hindalco Industries to acquire MIL Mines and Mineral Resources

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon